Traverse City Man Who Tried To Rob Several Stores Sentenced To P - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Man Who Tried To Rob Several Stores Sentenced To Prison

Posted: Updated:

A Traverse City man who tried to rob several stores is going to prison.

Tyler Deville will spend at least nine years in prison for trying to rob a Marathon gas station and Subway with a knife back in May.

He was later arrested in Kim's Hallmark.

Deville pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and is a habitual offender.

His armed robbery count was dropped.