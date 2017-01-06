Cherry Capital Airport Reacts To Florida Airport Shooting

The deadly Florida airport shooting has Traverse City police looking at how they train for something like this.

Even though it has been a quiet night at Cherry Capital Airport, security has been very vigilant.

The airport director says they are in constant communication with TSA and the FAA to follow any protocol changes or security updates following the shooting in Florida.

Traverse City police are also trained to respond to any dangerous situations here at the airport.

“These sterile areas, or these areas where there is a high vulnerability, a target rich environment, it's very important that we reach out and we have training and response time,” says Chief Jeff O’Brien, Traverse City Police Department.

Chief O'Brien says this past summer they held an active shooter training at Cherry Capital Airport with multiple agencies.

Continue to follow Northern Michigan’s News Leader on air and online as we learn more about the shooting in Florida.