Clare County Community Welcomes Home Injured Firefighter

Family and friends of a firefighter hurt on the job are anxiously waiting for his return home.

The fire trucks have arrived as firefighters and people from around Clare County are ready and waiting to show their support when Sam's ambulance rolls through town.

We first told you about Sam Eberhart on Tuesday when he responded to a Clare County business on fire.

He was in the attic of Husky Metal Roofing when he came crashing down to the concrete below.

Eberhart was rushed to a down state hospital with a broken pelvis.

Now, he is on his way home.

“He’s a pretty fun, loving, funny, he’s a good guy. He's a very good guy.”

For more than 10 years Sam Eberhart has been one of the firefighters rushing out the door the moment they get a call.

“He's a fireman’s fireman. He's always front and center when there's a new class. He's front and center when there's a fire or car accident and he's one of those guys who doesn't stop until the job is over,” says Chief James Chapman, Clare Fire Department.

Sam fell 14 feet while fighting the flames in the attic of a Clare County business Tuesday.

He came toppling down, wearing at least 80 pounds of gear.

“He fell quite a ways. We didn't know if he was hurt bad or at all, or what, but it turned out he was hurt but it could have been a lot worse,” says Captain Chad Michels, Clare Fire Department.

Now, with a fractured pelvis, Sam is on his way back from the hospital, with friends and firefighters from across the county lining up to give him a hero's welcome home.

“Fourteen feet is a long ways and he had a lot of extra weight on his back, so this is just awesome. We are so excited. We are a family. Not only Clare County, but in the state of Michigan all across the United States we stick together,” says Chapman.

The fire departments and all of the Clare County community is on board.

“It's been neat. There's been a lot of people outreach with the police, everybody, the public calling and texting with concerns. It's just been really nice,” says Michels.