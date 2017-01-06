Developer Files Lawsuit Against Traverse City Over Proposal 3

Continuing coverage on Proposal 3 in Traverse City.

Because of it, a developer has now filed a lawsuit against the city.

Voters in Traverse City approved the controversial proposal in November.

That means if someone wants to build anything taller than 60 feet, voters have to give the OK.

It takes the decision making away from the planning commission.

The attorney general and the governor already sent letters to the city saying it violates the Michigan Zoning Act.

Now a developer filing the suit says he's doing it to get answers.

He wants to know what the steps are to get zoning approval for a building over 60 feet.

The city manager says they are going to review everything and figure out how to work through this situation.