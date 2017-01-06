Wisconsin Tribe Calls For Removal Of Enbridge's Line 5 Pipeline From Reservation

A Wisconsin tribe is calling for the removal of an oil pipeline from its reservation.

Line 5 runs from Wisconsin, through the Upper Peninsula, down through the Straits, and into the Lower Peninsula on its way to Ontario.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's tribal council voted Wednesday to refuse to renew easements for its portion of Line 5.

It isn't clear whether the tribe's request must be met.

Enbridge says they are discussing the issue Friday. The tribe has not commented.