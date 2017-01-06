Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle In Lake County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle In Lake County

A man is dead after his own vehicle ran over him.

A DNR officer was on patrol in Lake County when he was called to help a person who had been hit and was unconscious.

The victim's vehicle slipped out of gear and ran him over.

The officer tried CPR.   

He was able to get a pulse, but the victim died at a nearby hospital.