Sault Ste. Marie Woman Dies From Accidental Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

We have an update following an ice emergency in Chippewa County.

Michigan State Police say Jenise Corbiere passed away from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

She was ice fishing on Tuesday night on Munuscong Bay with her husband. The pair were in separate shanties.

When he went to check on her, she was slumped over.

Corbiere was taken to the hospital in Sault Ste. Marie and passed away Thursday.

State police want to remind people hunting and fishing in enclosed structures with a heat source to make sure they have proper ventilation and to use heaters approved for enclosed spaces.