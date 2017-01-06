Months After Being Killed On The Job, WSU Police Officer Still Saving Lives

Months after a Wayne State police officer was killed on the job, he is still saving lives.

Wayne State University Police Sergeant Collin Rose was shot and killed on November 22.

He was checking an area prone to car break-ins.

Rose was listed on the Michigan donor registry as an organ and tissue donor.

That decision is helping him save or enhance more than 70 lives.

Gift of Life say there are more than four million people from our state on the registry and more than 3,500 waiting for a transplant right now.

Sergeant Rose graduated from Ferris State University and spent part of his young life working for Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry.

