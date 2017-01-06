Snyder Declares State of Emergency For Macomb County

Governor Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency Friday for Macomb County.

That's after a sewer line collapsed, creating a massive sinkhole in Fraser.

If the ground shifts, the sinkhole grows or if severe weather hits it will impact more than 200,000 homes and businesses, 500,000 people plus and a military base.

A family woke up to their home sinking on Christmas Eve.

Their home and two others are condemned.

The declaration makes state and federal resources available to the community.