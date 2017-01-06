Snyder Signs First Policy Bill Tied To Flint Water Crisis

One year and three months after the Flint water crisis was revealed Governor Rick Snyder signed the first policy bill tied to the lead-water emergency.

The governor signed legislation in Flint Friday that requires utilities to warn water customers about too much lead more quickly.

The deadline is being cut to three business days instead of 30 days.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being funneled into the crisis.

Those living in Flint are still forced to drink filtered tap water or bottled water.

More than two years ago, the city of Flint switched its water supply to the Flint River.

The untreated water leached lead out of the corroded pipes.