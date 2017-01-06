Multiple People Killed In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Officials say multiple people are dead after a shooting in a Florida airport.

It happened Friday at Fort Lauderdale international airport.

The airport tweeted there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area, but did not elaborate on the situation.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Authorities say the shooter is in custody and at least five people are dead and eight others are hurt.

On Twitter, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirm multiple people were killed in the shooting.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Investigators identify the shooter as Esteban Santiago-Ruiz.

Right now he is considered to be the only shooter.

The airport says the shooting started at a baggage claim in Terminal 2.

At least eight people were hurt, along with the five killed.

Travelers were seen running from the airport, as far as nearby train tracks.

There is no known motive at this time.

Survivors are being let back into the terminal.

They describe the scene they're walking into as something like a war zone.

The shooting has left all airport services suspended in Fort Lauderdale.