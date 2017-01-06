Hometown Tourist: Pied Piper Skatery - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Pied Piper Skatery

In Walloon Lake the only roller skating rink inside a log structure in America is waiting for you to visit!

The Pied Piper Skatery is a local favorite, with music, a disco ball, skate rental, a snack bar and more.

Kalin and Erin visited this family destination for this week’s Hometown Tourist.