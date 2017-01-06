Brewvine: Rare Bird Creates New Nonprofit

In the summer Rare Bird in Traverse City started randomly selecting a new tap each month that would help raise money for charity.

One dollar from each pint poured from that tap went to a local nonprofit that was grassroots in nature and helped make Northern Michigan a better place.

The idea took off and today “Pour For More” is a nonprofit taking Traverse City by storm.

Kalin and Erin learned the story for this week’s Brewvine.