MTM On The Road: Haworth Office Furniture Production in Big Rapids

We know you know your work space pretty well. If we're being honest, probably more than you'd like. But aside from all the work you're doing there, what about the work it takes to create that perfectly fit cabinet? Or the easy-pull drawers on your fifty pound files, any idea why the drawer actually...you know, works? It's all apart of the process at Haworth, a global company founded in Michigan that specializes in creating innovative spaces for the workforce. Today we take you inside their Big Rapids production facility for a look at how they do it!