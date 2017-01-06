Sarah Grimmer

Sarah joined the 9&10 News team in November of 2016.

She hails from the suburbs of Troy, Michigan, about 20 minutes outside of Detroit. She received her journalism and some French training in the Honors College at Oakland University. While there she played D1 tennis for a stint and spent a summer in Europe eating cheese, exploring villas and buying single euro wine bottles.

Sarah’s biggest passion is traveling and the outdoors. Before joining 9&10 she backpacked Thailand and Indonesia, her favorite places on earth. Her passion for travel, stories from strangers, and the ability to talk for hours brought her to broadcast journalism, a field she is ecstatic to dedicate her life to.

Sarah is now excited to spend her time exploring Northern Michigan. If you’d like to share a story with Sarah she would love to hear it!

You can email her at SarahGrimmer@9and10news.com, or connect on Facebook and Twitter.