State Police Arrest Man Accused Of A Montcalm County Hit-And-Run

State police arrested a man who they believe hit another driver and then sped off.

Troopers say a man has been in the hospital recovering from the crash since it first happened on December 19 on Miller Road and Fenwick Road in Montcalm County.

State police are now interviewing the Lowell man about the crash.

          