Interlochen Man Arrested Following Meth Bust

An Interlochen man was arrested for making meth after an investigation by the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators searched the Interlochen home on Betsie River Road on a warrant Thursday after receiving information from Child Protective Services that Matthew Brandon and his girlfriend were making meth.

They found meth-making materials, marijuana and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

They also found two young children on the property.

CPS took the kids to Munson Medical Center for an exam because of possible meth exposure.

Brandon was arrested and charged with operating and maintaining a meth lab.