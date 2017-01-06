Stabenow Announces Opposition of DeVos as Education Dept. Head

United States Senator Debbie Stabenow says she will not vote for Betsy DeVos to be the next head of the U.S. Education Department.

The Michigan Democratic Senator says DeVos' vote for charter schools seriously undermines public education in the state.

DeVos is the former head of the Michigan Republican Party and is in favor of giving parents more education options.

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing for DeVos on Wednesday.