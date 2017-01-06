Mother Pleads Not Guilty In Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Newaygo Co. Man's Sons

A Florida mother has pleaded not guilty in the suspected DUI crash that killed her two children.

This is a story with ties to Northern Michigan that we've been following for several months.

Police say Tonya Capallia-Eason had alcohol in her system when she failed to make a turn, and ran into a utility pole back in October.

Her 8-year-old and 9-year-old sons were both killed in the crash.

Five other children between the ages of 7 and 15 were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The father of both boys killed and a girl who was hurt, is a firefighter in Newaygo County.

He now has custody of the little girl.

Capillia-Eason waived her appearance in court Thursday, but her attorney entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.

She's charged with two felony counts of causing death while driving under the influence and could face four to 15 years for each charge.

Her next court date is set for January 26.