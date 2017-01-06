Mackinaw City Home Destroyed After Fire Starts In Garage - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mackinaw City Home Destroyed After Fire Starts In Garage

A Mackinaw City home is destroyed after a fire ignited in a garage.

The Mackinaw City fire chief says it happened Tuesday night around 5pm in a detached garage.

A viewer sent us this photo of the scene.

The fire chief says nobody was home when the fire started and all of the animals inside survived.

The cause is still unknown and the fire is still under investigation. 