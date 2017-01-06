Michigan Winter Car Safety Tips

With bitter cold temperatures today being stuck in your car is especially dangerous.

Experts say it's important to be proactive and keep emergency supplies in your car.

You should have extra blankets, a flashlight, jumper cables, tow straps, and snacks and water for energy

In Cadillac, Don's Auto Clinic Service Manager, Chad Boolman says, it’s also important to keep your fuel tank full; “Fuel in the winter time, you definitely wanna keep it above half at all times. If you're stuck out in the middle of somewhere and your engine is running but you are in the ditch somewhere you wanna be able to keep the motor running to keep you warm inside the car as well.”

Some cars come with backup equipment but you can buy emergency winter kits at most auto stores.