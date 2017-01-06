Two Killed After Crashing Into Tree In Montcalm County

Michigan State Police say two people are dead after they hit a tree head on.

Troopers say it happened just before midnight Thursday night.

They were traveling Eastbound on Evergreen Road in Montcalm County when they went off the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle then caught on fire and was soon engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger both died at the scene.

As of right now, their identities have not been confirmed.

Troopers say the accident is still under investigation.