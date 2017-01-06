Community Calendar: Weekend of January 6

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

No Bull Triple Crown Snowmobile Races – January 6-7

Experience multiple exciting days of snowmobile racing at the Isabella Fair Grounds in Mount Pleasant. The event also includes ice skating, sledding and other kids’ activities.

For more information, click here.

Stand-Up Comedy with Norm Stulz – January 7

Enjoy the comedy stylings of Norm Stulz from 8:30-9:30 PM at the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City. Norm Stulz is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime. Admission into this comedy event is $15.

For more information, click here.

Stomp the Park and Lantern Light Hike – January 7

Straits State Park in St. Ignace is hosting the Stomp the Park and Lantern Light Hike starting at 5pm. Come out and enjoy an evening of hiking, snowshoeing or skiing the park. Top the night off with a bonfire, s’mores and a beautiful night view of the Mackinac Bridge!

For more information, click here.

Guided Hike – January 7

Take part in a guided winter hike at the beautiful Green Point Dunes coastal preserves! The hike goes from 10am to noon at the Green Point Dunes in Frankfort. Be sure to dress for the weather, and wear snowshoes if there’s enough snow!

For more information, click here.

10th Anniversary Visioning Event – January 8

The 10th Anniversary Visioning event takes place from Noon until 4 PM at the Garden Theater in Frankfort. Take a ride through Benzie County’s past, with an emphasis on what the next 10 years will bring to the area. Enjoy refreshments while watching a video about Benzie Bus, followed by a screening of the movie “Speed.” The visioning event is free to attend, contact Benzie Bus for reservations at 231-325-3000 or email them at dispatch@benziebus.com.

Downtown Bridal Show – January 8

Are you getting married this year? Head to the City Opera House in Traverse City from noon until 4 for the Downtown Bridal Show. Over 35 vendors will be showcasing all things “wedding.” The show also features a wedding fashion show. Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Friday at 6:50am, 7:50am and 8:50am for more of our Community Calendar!