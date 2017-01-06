Cadillac Businesses See Customer Influx Amid Chilly Temperatures

The sub-zero temperatures have most wanting to stay at home, but some local businesses say they're actually seeing more customers come in.

Businesses like bowling alleys and movie theaters say the bitter cold keeps people from taking part in outdoor winter activities.

Workers at Parkview Lanes in Cadillac expect this weekend to be one of their busiest all year.

“When it's nasty outside, we get a lot of people that like to come in because it's too cold to do other things,” explains Deb Williams, a staff member at Parkview Lanes. “When it's the in-between weather where you can't quite go skiing, it's nice to come in and have someplace warm you can go. Family fun, anyone can do it.”

Williams says they'll be scheduling extra staff to handle the increased business.