Snyder Vetoes Bill That Would Have Allowed Restriction-Free Morel Mushroom Picking

Governor Snyder vetoed a bill Thursday that would have let anyone pick and sell morel mushrooms without an inspection.

In his veto letter, the governor points to an uptick in poisonings related to morel mushrooms.

Saying it's important that mushrooms entering the food supply meet the same safety standards as other foods.

Some lawmakers say the current law gets in the way of mushroom hunters selling to local restaurants.