Big Rapid Red Kettle Campaign Exceeds Holiday Donation Goal

A Northern Michigan Salvation Army says they've met their holiday donation goal, and then some.

The Big Rapids Red Kettle Campaign set a goal to raise $100,000 by Christmas Eve.

They were worried they wouldn't reach it.

But some last minute, generous donors rallied to push their total to more than $110,000.

780 volunteers rang bells for nearly 1,600 hours to make it happen.

The money goes toward things like rent assistance, community centers, and emergency disaster services.