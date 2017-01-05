Traverse City's State Raising Money for A New Boiler

The State Theatre in Traverse City celebrated their 100th year back in July, but their 1970's boiler is on its last winter.

The steam boiler has made it through many a harsh winter.

But the State Theatre says it's long past time to replace it.

It's a project that will cost them $250,000.

Keen Technical Solutions in Traverse City has agreed to help.

So they're reaching out to their customers in hopes of raising the money before the boiler breaks.

“People can help in so many ways. Making a donation in any amount, which is tax deductible. They can sponsor a State Theatre seat or Bijou patio brick, buy gift cards, or become members,” says Kristen Messner, the Volunteer Coordinator at the State Theatre.

The State Theatre has already raised almost $125,000.