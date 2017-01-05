DNR Presents Plans for Grand Traverse County Shooting Range

“We've weeded down from 5 to 3 sites and now we've made a recommendation,” says Lori Burford.

The plans for a new DNR gun range in Grand Traverse County are in the final stages.

The DNR decided to relocate their Hoosier Valley Gun Range in 2013, and it has taken years to figure out where a new range should go.

Tonight the DNR met with the public to discuss their plans for a range off of Supply and Jackpine Roads in Union Township.

Five sites have been considered in the process, but they're now moving forward with the Union Township location based on an environmental assessment and sound testing.

“We've had a couple years of taking public comment and evaluating from an environmental and acoustical standpoint the impacts of a range in various locations,” says Lori Burford, the DNR Statewide Shooting Range Specialist.

The DNR says a new range is needed, and could be reality soon.

“Get into the construction process beginning in February meaning we'll go through contracting the bid process and ultimately looking to complete construction this September,” continues Burford.

All they're waiting on is a grant with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. It'll cover 75 percent of the total cost, more than 700-thousand dollars.

Burford goes on, “So pretty big price point of course, but we think it's worth it.”

The range would look similar to the design used on a DNR staff range downstate. This range would be completely fenced-in, with 12 shooting lanes.

“Some of the considerations that we've taken to make sure that it's safe and to watch out for the shooters. Concrete benches for the shooters. You can see the seat kind of rotates back and forth so folks can shoot from right or left hand,” Burford continues.

But some locals say they'd rather see a plain and simple range.

“It's too far from the population centers. It's too few shooting lanes and it's too fancy. We'd rather have more shooting lanes, more distances for target. We don't need the fancy,” says a local shooter, Richard Core.

Others like Rich Steffe, who lives just 7 miles from the site, are hopeful to see the range completed soon.

“This is a big area in northwest Michigan. We don't have anything like this right now and they need to get it done,” says Steffe.