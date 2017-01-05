Otsego County Home Catches Fire, Man Sent to Hospital for Injuries

"Unfortunate that it happened, but everyone survived," Otsego County Fire Department Chief David Duffield.

An Otsego County man is in a downstate hospital after his home caught fire.

It started in the basement.

The fire chief says the fire sparked near a recliner chair.

It happened at a Bagley Twp. home on E. Pine Briar Ln. around 2:30 a.m.

Both the homeowner and her son woke up to the sound of popping.

The son saw the fire and tried to throw water on it.

He suffered burns and severe smoke inhalation.

He was taken to a Flint hospital for treatment.

The fire chief says the family is lucky they woke up.

"Could have been fatals in there because I don't believe the smoke detectors were working," Chief David Duffield said. "That's something that everyone needs to make sure that the batteries are changed in their smoke detectors and that they're working."

The home has some minor damage from the fire and smoke.

The cause is still under investigation.