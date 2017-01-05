Two Men Arrested For Missaukee County Break-Ins - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Two Men Arrested For Missaukee County Break-Ins

Deputies say the can tie two men to a string of break-ins across Missaukee County.

The sheriff says they arrested James Atwood and Cody Davidson Wednesday.

Deputies say the two men admitted to three break-ins.

Two chainsaws and other items were stolen from a home and storage unit.

Some of the items have been found.

The two are expected to face more charges.