Hook and Hunting: Last Chance For Deer Checks

Michigan's deer hunting season has come to a close, but there's still time for hunters to get their deer checked at a local DNR station.

Friday will be the last day for DNR deer check stations.

Hunters in Cadillac will be able to get their deer checked for any parasites or diseases until stations close at 5 p.m.

The DNR can also have the deer aged, depending on its condition -- information that is important for them.

“We really appreciate people coming out of their way to bring us that deer. It helps us to get information about the harvest. Deer check is just one way we're able to see how the harvest went for the year,” says Katie Keen, DNR wildlife technician.

The DNR also hosts an online hunter satisfaction survey.