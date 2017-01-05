Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Man For Having Meth

A man was arrested after police found out he had meth in their parking lot.

Mount Pleasant police say they noticed the man walking around in their back parking lot on High Street around 3 Thursday afternoon.

The man ran off when police went outside to ask what he was doing.

As he left, the man dropped a hat and what turned out to be a BB gun.

Police caught up to him at the intersection of Gaylord and Elizabeth streets, where they found he had meth.

They arrested him for possession of methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing and a probation violation.