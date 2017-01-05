Isabella Co. Fairgrounds Hosting No Bull Triple Crown

There are some things that can make this brutal cold much better, like the roar of a snowmobile.

The Isabella County Fairgrounds is hosting the No Bull Triple Crown over the next four weekends.

Racers reach up to 90 miles per hour, competing for a grand prize of $7,500 bucks.

Heated grandstands and heating bars are available for spectators.

Organizers say the cold and snowy weather makes it perfect for racing.

“We're like NASCAR on ice. We have pit-stops, fuel changes, a lot of teams will have a couple of drivers and change drivers during the race. We're going to have an amazing race, because we need cold weather and we've just hit a home run,” says Michael Higgins, No Bull Triple Crown Series owner.

Racers start Friday at noon.

The No Bull Triple crown runs through Feb. 25.