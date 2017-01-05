DNR Meeting With Public To Discuss Grand Traverse Co. Shooting R - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DNR Meeting With Public To Discuss Grand Traverse Co. Shooting Range Plans

Posted: Updated:

Continuing coverage on the controversy over a moving a Department of Natural Resources shooting range in Grand Traverse County.

The DNR is meeting with the public to discuss their plans for a range off Supply and Jackpine roads in Union Township.

An environmental assessment over the summer suggested Union Township as the best site.

The DNR says now they're waiting on the federal government for approval.