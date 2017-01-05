Clare County Deputies Arrest Two Men Accused Of Selling Cocaine

Three people are in trouble, all stemming from a suspected drug deal at a Clare County rest stop.

Jamarious Flowers and Jacob Pruitt were both arrested Wednesday.

Clare County deputies got a tip that a cocaine deal was going on at the Mackie Rest Area in Grant Township, but no one was there when deputies showed up.

They were able to find the car down the road and arrest the pair.

Flowers and Pruitt are charged with dealing cocaine.

Another man, Derickio Gates was arrested for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the incident.