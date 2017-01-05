Clare County Couple Found Dead Inside Home Identified

We can now tell you the names of two parents found dead in their Clare County home.

Deputies say their deaths are suspicious.

Thursday, a 19-year-old called 911 when he found his parents dead in their Garfield Township home.

Inside, they found the bodies of Glen and Kimberly Chedester.

The sheriff's office is calling the deaths suspicious, and believes illegal drugs were involved.

The deaths are still under investigation, waiting on autopsy and lab results.