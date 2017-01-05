MSP: Woman Rushed To Hospital After Emergency On Ice In Chippewa Co.

Michigan State Police say a woman had to be rushed to the hospital after an emergency on the ice in Chippewa County.

It happened around 6:45 Tuesday night out on Munuscong Bay.

A couple was out ice fishing in two separate shanties.

The husband went to check on his 52-year-old wife.

She was slumped over.

He started CPR until EMS could get there.

It's unclear what her medical status is right now.

We'll update you with more details when they are made available.