Sights and Sounds: Blustery Winter Scene On Lake Cadillac - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Blustery Winter Scene On Lake Cadillac

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Blakeman, Editor/Photojournalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Bundle up for tonight's Sights and Sounds.

Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman brings you a blustery winter scene on Lake Cadillac.