Man Loses Control Of Car, Drives Into Grand Traverse Bay

A man lost control of his car and drove into the East Bay.

It happen Thursday in Acme Township.

The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says the man was driving in the area of US 31 North and Five Mile when he lost control, crossed over the center lane, drove over the rock barrier and into the water.

Fire crews had to rescue the man from the car.

No one was injured.

Weather is believed to be a factor in the accident.