Leland Harbor Could Soon Close If Not Dredged

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.