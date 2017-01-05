Man Hospitalized After Ostego County House Fire

Posted: Sunday, July 9 2017 9:15 PM EDT 2017-07-10 01:15:27 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 3:43 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:43:07 GMT
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 3:13 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:13:09 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 3:13 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:13:09 GMT
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 6:07 AM EDT 2017-07-10 10:07:33 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 6:07 AM EDT 2017-07-10 10:07:33 GMT
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-07-10 15:05:04 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-07-10 15:05:04 GMT
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
Posted: Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT 2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT Updated: Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT 2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 8:52 AM EDT 2017-07-10 12:52:40 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 8:52 AM EDT 2017-07-10 12:52:40 GMT
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
Posted: Sunday, July 9 2017 4:47 PM EDT 2017-07-09 20:47:03 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 12:48 AM EDT 2017-07-10 04:48:39 GMT Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
Posted: Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT 2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT 2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
* Areas of Dense Fog * More Humid This Week * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- Tonight: Skies are very quiet with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Watch out for fog in areas receiving the heavy rain this afternoon, especially between M-72 and US-10. Lows drop into the 60s to upper 50s for the L.P. Winds are light and variable. Tomorrow: Get ready for a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70...