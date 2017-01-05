Man Hospitalized After Ostego County House Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Hospitalized After Ostego County House Fire

A man is in a downstate hospital with burns after a fire started in his Otsego County house.

The Otsego County Fire Department says a man and his son were inside their Bagley Township home Thursday morning when the fire started.

Crews say it started near a recliner chair in the basement.

The man who was burned is also recovering from smoke inhalation.

The basement was the only part of the house that had fire damage.