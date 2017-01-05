Traverse City Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Woman While She Was Sleeping

A Traverse City man now faces several sex crimes charges.

A woman says he started sexually abusing her while she was sleeping.

William Smith is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at his Traverse City apartment in November.

The woman said after the attack she noticed bleeding and was sore for several days.

She went to the emergency room, where a nurse found abrasions near the woman’s genitals.

Police arrested Smith who's now charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.