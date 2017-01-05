Mid-Michigan Woman Receives Months in Jail, Five Years Probation For Drunk Driving

A mid-Michigan woman learned her sentence for driving drunk, hitting a person and taking off.

The hit-and-run happened last July in Isabella County's Union Township.

A neighbor found the woman lying on the ground.

Mackenzie Thayer will spend five years on probation and have to do more than 200 hours of community service. Thayer also was sentenced to seven months in jail, and must wear an alcohol tether after she is released.

When police found the car that was seen leaving the area, they found Thayer, who blew a .115.

She pleaded no contest to drunk driving, and fleeing the scene in November.