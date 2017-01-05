Coast Guard Crews Responding to Fire on Louisiana Oil Platform

Coast Guard crews have responded to a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Louisiana.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Four people aboard the platform had to evacuate, escaping on a supply vessel.

Crews say the fire has been suppressed, but that they’re still working to put it out completely.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and no reports of pollution.