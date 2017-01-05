Coast Guard Crews Responding to Fire on Louisiana Oil Platform

Posted: Sunday, July 9 2017 9:15 PM EDT 2017-07-10 01:15:27 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 3:43 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:43:07 GMT
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 3:13 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:13:09 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 3:13 AM EDT 2017-07-10 07:13:09 GMT
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 6:07 AM EDT 2017-07-10 10:07:33 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 6:07 AM EDT 2017-07-10 10:07:33 GMT
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-07-10 15:05:04 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-07-10 15:05:04 GMT
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
Posted: Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT 2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT Updated: Friday, July 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT 2017-07-08 03:24:58 GMT
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Posted: Monday, July 10 2017 8:52 AM EDT 2017-07-10 12:52:40 GMT Updated: Monday, July 10 2017 8:52 AM EDT 2017-07-10 12:52:40 GMT
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
Posted: Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT 2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 8 2017 10:33 PM EDT 2017-07-09 02:33:37 GMT
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
* Showers Ending Fast * More Humid This Week * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- This Evening: Showers are falling apart very quickly this evening and will be over with by 8pm. Temperatures hold in the 70s for most with light winds and patchy fog. Tonight: Skies are very quiet with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Watch out for fog in areas receiving the heavy rain this afternoon. Low drop into the 60s to upper 50s for th...