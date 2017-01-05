U.S. Attorney to Western Michigan Plans to Resign

The U.S. attorney for the western Michigan district plans to step down from his post later this month.

Patrick Miles Jr. announced he will resign at the end of President Barack Obama's administration, effective January 20th.

Miles has been U.S. attorney for western Michigan since 2012.

His office covers 49 counties, including the entire Upper Peninsula.

During his tenure, the office obtained 31 federal racketeering, firearm and drug distribution convictions against members of the Hollan Latin Kings gang.