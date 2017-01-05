Toshiba Expands Laptop Battery Recall

Toshiba is dealing out another round of recalls after more reports of its laptop batteries overheating.

Last year, the company recalled more than 90,000 of its lithium ion battery packs because of reports of them overheating and causing burn hazards.

Now, the company is expanding the safety initiative, recalling an additional 83,000 units.

The expanded recall covers 41 computer models sold from June 2011 to November of last year.

