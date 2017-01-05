Disney Recalls Thousands Of Minnie, Mickey Mouse Infant Sweatshirts

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
A new app for parents is looking to cut down on the number of teen traffic accidents in Michigan by kicking bad driving habits to the curb.
* Scattered Showers & Storms In The Lower Peninsula This Afternoon & Evening * A Bit Warmer This Week * Some Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- Today: Today is going to start off quiet but showers and storms will move through the Lower Peninsula this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The Eastern U.P. will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be out of the West/Southwest at 5-10mph. Tonight...
