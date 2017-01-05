Disney Recalls Thousands Of Minnie, Mickey Mouse Infant Sweatshi - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Disney Recalls Thousands Of Minnie, Mickey Mouse Infant Sweatshirts

Posted: Updated:

Walt Disney Parks and resorts is recalling about 15,000 of its Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts due to a choking hazard.

The company says the snaps on the hoodies can come off, however no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers have been advised to contact Walt Disney Parks and Resort for directions on returning the hoodies for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, click here.