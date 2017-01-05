MTM On The Road: Healthy Eating Habits at Grain Train in Petoskey

While many of us are making the annual holiday pantry purge for New Year resolutions, the Grain Train is keeping it healthy every day of the year. The natural foods market and cooperative has been operating for almost 50 years and continues to thrive in both its Petoskey and Boyne City neighborhood locations. Today we meet up with their crew and talk healthy eating habits, inspiration and simple choices for improving lifestyle.



Want updates on the latest at Grain Train? Check 'em out on Facebook!