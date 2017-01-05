MTM On The Road: Healthy Eating Habits at Grain Train in Petoskey
Posted:
Updated:
While many of us are making the annual holiday pantry purge for New Year resolutions, the Grain Train is keeping it healthy every day of the year. The natural foods market and cooperative has been operating for almost 50 years and continues to thrive in both its Petoskey and Boyne City neighborhood locations. Today we meet up with their crew and talk healthy eating habits, inspiration and simple choices for improving lifestyle.
Want updates on the latest at Grain Train? Check 'em out on Facebook!
* Evening Showers/Isolated T-Storms * More Humid This Week * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- This Evening: Showers and isolated t-storms continue but weaken quickly around sunset. The showers are slow movers so don't be surprised if you receive a lot of rain. Temperatures hold in the 70s and 80s with light winds. Tonight: The U.P. has a few showers but skies quiet quickly with just a few clouds and lows in the mid 50s. The ...
* Evening Showers/Isolated T-Storms * More Humid This Week * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday --------------------------- This Evening: Showers and isolated t-storms continue but weaken quickly around sunset. The showers are slow movers so don't be surprised if you receive a lot of rain. Temperatures hold in the 70s and 80s with light winds. Tonight: The U.P. has a few showers but skies quiet quickly with just a few clouds and lows in the mid 50s. The ...