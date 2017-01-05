Grand Traverse County Kmart Among Dozens To Close This Spring

Kmart is closing 78 stores nationwide and one will effect workers and shoppers in Northern Michigan.

The Kmart in Grand Traverse County's Acme Township will close this spring.

Sears Holdings is blaming the closures on struggling sales.

The company is offering eligible workers severance and they will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores.

Meanwhile, department chain, Macy's is closing down 68 stores across the country after sinking holiday sales.

Four are in Michigan.