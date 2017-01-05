Governor Snyder Signs Asset Forfeiture Law

A new law, just signed by Governor Snyder means paying a little less if police seize your things.

It's called asset forfeiture, and the law has drawn a lot of criticism since it went into effect.

Police can seize property they deem has been used in a crime.

But it's drawn concern because police were taking cash, vehicles and assets from owners who were never convicted of the crimes.

And the owners still had to pay a bond to get the items back.

The new law eliminates the need to pay that fee, usually worth 10 percent of the property's value.